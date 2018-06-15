Scout Investments Inc. Acquires 76,473 Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 109.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,473 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.13% of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock worth $14,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTWO. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock by 143.6% during the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 73,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush set a $132.00 price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.45.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $39,100.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,856,414.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 252,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.63, for a total value of $24,117,599.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 545,744 shares of company stock worth $53,150,412. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $121.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,539,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,538,663. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock has a twelve month low of $70.39 and a twelve month high of $129.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $411.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.59 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. research analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; offering downloadable episodes, and content and virtual currency; and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

