Seabridge Gold (SA) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its holdings in Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,347,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 120,976 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 5.63% of Seabridge Gold worth $36,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 197,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,509 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 91,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 6,268 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 112,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 7,964 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. Institutional investors own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Seabridge Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th.

SA stock opened at $10.95 on Friday. Seabridge Gold has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.70.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.