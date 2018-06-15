Seacor Holdings, Inc. (CKH) Given $54.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $54.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Seacor an industry rank of 195 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

CKH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Seacor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 price target on Seacor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. ValuEngine raised Seacor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st.

NYSE:CKH opened at $53.99 on Tuesday. Seacor has a twelve month low of $31.90 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $977.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.39 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Seacor had a return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $184.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.10 million. research analysts expect that Seacor will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CKH. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Seacor by 2,282.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seacor by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,624,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Seacor during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Seacor by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 23,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Seacor by 227.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 19,599 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seacor Company Profile

SEACOR Holdings Inc, a diversified holding company, engages in transportation, and logistics and risk management consultancy businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services segment owns and operates a diversified fleet of marine transportation, and towing and bunkering assets.

