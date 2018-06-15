Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its stake in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 46.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 244,788 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.17% of Sealed Air worth $11,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SEE. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,950,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,213 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 174.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,962,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,070 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,509,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,387,000 after purchasing an additional 193,674 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,256,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,537,000 after purchasing an additional 249,574 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management LTD now owns 2,201,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,556,000 after acquiring an additional 108,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air traded up $0.38, reaching $44.45, on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 71,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,770. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.12. Sealed Air Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.76 and a fifty-two week high of $49.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -8.90.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 154.85% and a net margin of 14.06%. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.36%.

Sealed Air announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 13.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SEE. Zacks Investment Research cut Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Sealed Air from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.55.

In related news, insider Kenneth P. Chrisman sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $315,070.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,172.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Emile Z. Chammas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $450,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 164,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,407,840.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through Food Care and Product Care segments. The Food Care segment offers integrated system solutions that enhance the management of contamination risk during the food and beverage production process, extend product shelf life through packaging technologies, and improve merchandising, ease-of-use, and back-of-house preparation processes to processors, retailers, and food service operators under the Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

