Q2 2018 EPS Estimates for Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) Cut by Seaport Global Securities

Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q2 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Abraxas Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 23rd, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Kelly now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.12. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Abraxas Petroleum’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AXAS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $5.00 price target on shares of Abraxas Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Abraxas Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Abraxas Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXAS traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,696,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,109. Abraxas Petroleum has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.10 million, a P/E ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Abraxas Petroleum had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The business had revenue of $40.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.00 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXAS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new stake in Abraxas Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 159.8% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 51,969 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 31,969 shares in the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Abraxas Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Abraxas Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Abraxas Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 52.81% of the company’s stock.

Abraxas Petroleum Company Profile

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

