SeaSpine Holdings Corp (SPNE) Director Keith Bradley Sells 2,609 Shares

SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE) Director Keith Bradley sold 2,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $31,203.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,803.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SPNE traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.05. 60,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,701. SeaSpine Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $14.31. The firm has a market cap of $200.02 million, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 0.32.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $33.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.75 million. SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a negative return on equity of 28.04%. equities research analysts expect that SeaSpine Holdings Corp will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SPNE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 24th. HC Wainwright set a $15.00 price target on SeaSpine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of SeaSpine in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPNE. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in SeaSpine by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 9,271 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in SeaSpine by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 52,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 9,311 shares during the period. FNY Partners Fund LP raised its holdings in SeaSpine by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP now owns 102,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 43,398 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SeaSpine by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 200,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in SeaSpine by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 294,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after buying an additional 59,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical regions of the spine.

