SeaSpine (SPNE) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, May 23rd.

According to Zacks, “SeaSpine Holdings Corporation is a medical technology company which focused on the design, development and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. The company also offers orthobiologics and spinal fusion hardware solutions. SeaSpine Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Vista, California. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of SeaSpine from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright set a $15.00 target price on shares of SeaSpine and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of SeaSpine in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.17.

SPNE traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $14.05. 60,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,701. SeaSpine has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $14.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 0.32.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03. SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a negative return on equity of 28.04%. The business had revenue of $33.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.75 million. equities analysts predict that SeaSpine will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other SeaSpine news, Director Keith Bradley sold 2,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $31,203.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,502 shares in the company, valued at $364,803.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPNE. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in SeaSpine by 29.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 382,698 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 87,891 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of SeaSpine by 22.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 406,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after buying an additional 74,160 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SeaSpine by 18.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 438,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after buying an additional 69,573 shares during the last quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP raised its position in shares of SeaSpine by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP now owns 102,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 43,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SeaSpine by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 200,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical regions of the spine.

