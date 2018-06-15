Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, May 24th. They currently have $13.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SeaSpine Holdings Corporation is a medical technology company which focused on the design, development and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. The company also offers orthobiologics and spinal fusion hardware solutions. SeaSpine Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Vista, California. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SeaSpine from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright set a $15.00 price objective on shares of SeaSpine and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of SeaSpine in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.17.

Shares of SeaSpine stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.05. 60,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,701. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.02 million, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 0.32. SeaSpine has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $14.31.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03. SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a negative return on equity of 28.04%. The company had revenue of $33.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.75 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that SeaSpine will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Keith Bradley sold 2,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $31,203.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,803.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in SeaSpine by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 382,698 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 87,891 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in SeaSpine by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 406,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 74,160 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in SeaSpine by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after acquiring an additional 43,250 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in SeaSpine by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 9,271 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in SeaSpine by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 52,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 9,311 shares during the period. 45.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical regions of the spine.

