Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Price Target Raised to $12.00

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Thursday, June 7th. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Secureworks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Secureworks from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Secureworks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Secureworks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, First Analysis raised shares of Secureworks from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.88.

NASDAQ SCWX traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $12.68. 3,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,540. Secureworks has a 52-week low of $7.83 and a 52-week high of $12.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.96 and a beta of 1.51.

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Secureworks had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a negative return on equity of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $126.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Secureworks’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Secureworks will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Secureworks during the fourth quarter valued at about $528,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in Secureworks by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 35,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 8,474 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Secureworks in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in Secureworks by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 431,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 17,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Secureworks by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 172,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 58,800 shares in the last quarter. 7.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Secureworks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations from cyber-attacks. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response. Its solutions enable organizations to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches, detect malicious activity in real time, prioritize and respond to security incidents, and predict emerging threats.

