Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Cuts Stake in Insulet Co. (PODD)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 28,424 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Insulet worth $14,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Insulet by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,109,000 after purchasing an additional 10,989 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Insulet by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Insulet in the 4th quarter worth about $1,804,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Insulet by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Insulet in the 1st quarter worth about $47,002,000.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Insulet to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Insulet from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Insulet from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Insulet in a research note on Friday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $90.00 target price on Insulet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.18.

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $99.10 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $45.45 and a twelve month high of $102.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.43 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.48.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. Insulet had a negative return on equity of 20.02% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David A. Lemoine sold 1,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $92,064.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shacey Petrovic sold 1,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total value of $101,066.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,277 shares of company stock worth $3,875,186. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company offers Omnipod Insulin Management System (Omnipod System), which consists of an easy-to-use continuous insulin delivery system; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device.

