Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $23.68 Million Position in Amphenol Co. (APH)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 38,523 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.09% of Amphenol worth $23,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Amphenol by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 28,741 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Amphenol by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 29,340 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Amphenol by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 274,414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,094,000 after purchasing an additional 14,636 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Amphenol by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 570,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,118,000 after purchasing an additional 265,135 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

APH has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amphenol from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.89.

APH opened at $91.20 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.35 and a fifty-two week high of $93.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.84.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.65% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 18th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 15th. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 24.36%.

Amphenol declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, bus bars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.