Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 281,183 Shares of Starbucks Co. (SBUX)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 46.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 329,829 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 281,183 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $19,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 437,150 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,106,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 175,575 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,083,000 after buying an additional 7,580 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 9,284 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 178,831 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,271,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 494,295 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,387,000 after buying an additional 27,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks opened at $57.02 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $52.58 and a twelve month high of $61.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $77.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.61.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Starbucks had a return on equity of 60.33% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 26th that authorizes the company to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the coffee company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.25%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SBUX. BidaskClub lowered shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, May 25th. They set a “positive” rating and a $57.68 price target on the stock. UBS Group set a $66.00 price target on shares of Starbucks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.12.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.