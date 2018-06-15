Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 355 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (COST)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 83,371 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $15,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. AXA boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 709,666 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $132,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 227,773 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 203,844 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,939,000 after acquiring an additional 34,517 shares during the period. Finally, X Square Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. 71.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COST stock opened at $205.12 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $150.00 and a 1 year high of $205.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $89.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.95.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $32.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 10th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 39.18%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.19, for a total transaction of $512,975.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,403 shares in the company, valued at $4,186,491.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.67, for a total value of $1,432,690.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,853 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,993.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,893 shares of company stock worth $8,301,464. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. BidaskClub raised Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Vetr lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.68 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $191.42 to $188.91 in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.52.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

