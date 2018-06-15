Sei Investments Co. Buys 7,555 Shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc (DEA)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,555 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.57% of Easterly Government Properties worth $5,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DEA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 138.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,820,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,541,000 after buying an additional 3,955,615 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,965,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,948,000 after buying an additional 874,481 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 644,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,744,000 after buying an additional 324,869 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 719,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,342,000 after buying an additional 281,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 896.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 219,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after buying an additional 197,487 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $3,195,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DEA. ValuEngine lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Easterly Government Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $19.76 on Friday. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.03 and a fifty-two week high of $22.32. The firm has a market cap of $898.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.58% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $35.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 8th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.54%.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

