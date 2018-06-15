Aramark (ARMK) Holdings Cut by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,165 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.11% of Aramark worth $10,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARMK. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 347,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,910,000 after buying an additional 18,716 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,588,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,771,000 after buying an additional 302,749 shares during the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark in the fourth quarter worth about $402,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark in the fourth quarter worth about $7,166,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the fourth quarter worth about $1,363,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Aramark traded down $0.15, hitting $39.61, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. 27,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,687. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Aramark has a 52 week low of $36.28 and a 52 week high of $46.09.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Aramark will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 17th were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Aramark’s payout ratio is 23.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. TheStreet downgraded Aramark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aramark has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.33.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Food and Support Services North America, Food and Support Services International, Uniform and Career Apparel.

