Sei Investments Co. Has $5.54 Million Stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (PPC)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,324 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.09% of Pilgrim’s Pride worth $5,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 153,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after buying an additional 11,845 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 1st quarter worth about $676,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 131,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after buying an additional 61,727 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 635,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,640,000 after buying an additional 141,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 963,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,713,000 after buying an additional 33,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Pilgrim’s Pride opened at $20.66 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.11. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $38.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on PPC. BidaskClub upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.80.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.