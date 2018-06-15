Sei Investments Co. Increases Position in INVESCO EXCHANG/SR LN ETF (BKLN)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of INVESCO EXCHANG/SR LN ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 33.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,901,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 480,303 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.53% of INVESCO EXCHANG/SR LN ETF worth $43,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of INVESCO EXCHANG/SR LN ETF during the first quarter worth $209,000. Stringer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in INVESCO EXCHANG/SR LN ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. DDD Partners LLC acquired a new stake in INVESCO EXCHANG/SR LN ETF during the first quarter valued at $278,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in INVESCO EXCHANG/SR LN ETF by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in INVESCO EXCHANG/SR LN ETF by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 14,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period.

Shares of INVESCO EXCHANG/SR LN ETF opened at $23.06 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. INVESCO EXCHANG/SR LN ETF has a 52-week low of $22.96 and a 52-week high of $23.30.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0742 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 21st. This is an increase from INVESCO EXCHANG/SR LN ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%.

