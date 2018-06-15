Sei Investments Co. Sells 23,232 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,232 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $10,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. BB&T Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. 90.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NKTR traded up $1.10 on Friday, reaching $57.51. The company had a trading volume of 152,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,400,198. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of -104.36 and a beta of 1.81. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $111.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $38.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.59 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 202.41% and a negative net margin of 40.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NKTR. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $125.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.42.

In related news, Director R Scott Greer sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $86,786.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 131,733 shares in the company, valued at $8,166,128.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen K. Doberstein sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.06, for a total value of $14,889,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,855,285.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 578,275 shares of company stock valued at $50,494,789 over the last ninety days. 4.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain based on its PEGylation and polymer conjugate technology platforms in the United States. The company offers ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; NKTR-214, a cytokine immunostimulatory therapy that is in Phase I/II to treat cancer; NKTR-358, which is in Phase I to treat autoimmune diseases; and NKTR-262 for solid tumors, as well as NKTR-255 that is under research/preclinical stage for immuno-oncology.

