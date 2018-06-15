SEI Investments (SEIC) Declares Semiannual Dividend of $0.30

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) declared a semiannual dividend on Thursday, May 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the asset manager on Friday, June 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 13th.

SEI Investments has raised its dividend by an average of 8.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. SEI Investments has a payout ratio of 25.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect SEI Investments to earn $3.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.3%.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments traded down $0.31, reaching $65.40, on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 12,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,323. SEI Investments has a one year low of $52.20 and a one year high of $78.35. The company has a quick ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.27.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $405.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.10 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Stephen Meyer sold 4,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $351,017.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,748 shares in the company, valued at $7,584,267.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph P. Ujobai sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $1,330,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SEI Investments announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 30th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to buy up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on SEIC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. BidaskClub raised SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. William Blair downgraded SEI Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $81.00 target price on SEI Investments and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.