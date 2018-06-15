Select Bancorp Inc (SLCT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Select Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SLCT) have received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.
Zacks has also assigned Select Bancorp an industry rank of 168 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.
Select Bancorp opened at $13.28 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Select Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $14.06. The company has a market capitalization of $184.56 million, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
In related news, Director James H. Jr. Glen sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total value of $98,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investment Partners Ltd. OH ADV purchased a new stake in Select Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Select Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Select Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new position in Select Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Select Bancorp by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 9,448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.70% of the company’s stock.
About Select Bancorp
Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, money market and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.
