Select Bancorp Inc (SLCT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Select Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SLCT) have received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also assigned Select Bancorp an industry rank of 168 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Select Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Select Bancorp opened at $13.28 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Select Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $14.06. The company has a market capitalization of $184.56 million, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

In related news, Director James H. Jr. Glen sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total value of $98,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investment Partners Ltd. OH ADV purchased a new stake in Select Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Select Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Select Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new position in Select Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Select Bancorp by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 9,448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

About Select Bancorp

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, money market and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Select Bancorp (SLCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Select Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.