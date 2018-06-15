Select Equity Group L.P. Boosts Holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (BLKB)

Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,634,891 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 231,010 shares during the period. Blackbaud accounts for about 2.2% of Select Equity Group L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Select Equity Group L.P. owned 5.43% of Blackbaud worth $268,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the first quarter valued at about $233,000.

Blackbaud opened at $106.35 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Blackbaud, Inc. has a one year low of $81.64 and a one year high of $116.07. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $204.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Blackbaud’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

In other Blackbaud news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,322,745. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joyce Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.75, for a total value of $203,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,935.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,669 shares of company stock valued at $1,535,745 in the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLKB. Evercore ISI cut Blackbaud from an “in” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. B. Riley increased their price target on Blackbaud from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. DA Davidson set a $110.00 price target on Blackbaud and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. BidaskClub raised Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.14.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, corporations, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other charitable giving entities primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company offers Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM (constituent relationship management), which are fundraising and relationship management solutions; Luminate CRM for campaign management, constituent relations, business intelligence, and analytics; eTapestry, a cloud fundraising and donor management solution; everydayhero, a cloud crowdfundraising solution; and JustGiving, a social platform for giving.

