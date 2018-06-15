Select Equity Group L.P. Has $346.40 Million Position in Godaddy Inc (GDDY)

Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,639,807 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 641,757 shares during the quarter. Godaddy accounts for approximately 2.8% of Select Equity Group L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Select Equity Group L.P. owned approximately 3.36% of Godaddy worth $346,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Technology Crossover Management VII Ltd. lifted its position in Godaddy by 263.1% in the 4th quarter. Technology Crossover Management VII Ltd. now owns 25,790,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,296,757,000 after acquiring an additional 18,688,095 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Godaddy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,700,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,029,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,860,000 after buying an additional 654,239 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,992,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,483,000 after buying an additional 619,500 shares during the period. Finally, Keenan Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Godaddy during the 4th quarter valued at $21,117,000. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Brian Sharples sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total value of $88,332.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,207.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arne Josefsberg sold 8,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $529,253.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,419.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,533,260 shares of company stock worth $317,644,947. 7.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Godaddy stock opened at $72.81 on Friday. Godaddy Inc has a one year low of $40.78 and a one year high of $74.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.12, a P/E/G ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Godaddy had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Godaddy’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Godaddy Inc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GDDY shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Godaddy to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Godaddy from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Godaddy to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities increased their price target on Godaddy from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Godaddy in a report on Monday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.93.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; hosting products, such as shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

