Selective Insurance Group (SIGI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

SIGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd.

In other news, EVP Michael H. Lanza sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $503,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Brian Thebault sold 9,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $553,826.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,861.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,811 shares of company stock worth $2,617,902 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIGI. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $57.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Selective Insurance Group has a one year low of $46.28 and a one year high of $62.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.25.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $626.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates in four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus (E&S) Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

