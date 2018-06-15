First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,963,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,389,000 after buying an additional 1,277,193 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,157,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,353,137,000 after buying an additional 525,987 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,105,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,989,000 after buying an additional 375,415 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,559,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $273,662,000 after buying an additional 199,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,598,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $170,906,000 after buying an additional 163,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Sempra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $118.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.50.

In related news, VP G Joyce Rowland sold 3,948 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.81, for a total value of $433,529.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,545.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Debra L. Reed sold 49,909 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total transaction of $5,508,456.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 177,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,560,543.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,775 shares of company stock valued at $6,142,993 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SRE traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.15. 52,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,620,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.47. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $100.49 and a fifty-two week high of $122.97.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.19). Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

