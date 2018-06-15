Personal Capital Advisors Corp Raises Holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,102 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned 0.15% of Semtech worth $3,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Miles Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Semtech alerts:

In other Semtech news, SVP James Jungsup Kim sold 13,412 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total transaction of $675,830.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,932.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles B. Ammann sold 12,655 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $502,909.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,597 shares in the company, valued at $858,264.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 305,147 shares of company stock worth $14,562,411. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Semtech stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 4.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.23. Semtech Co. has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $51.40.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.33 million. Semtech had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SMTC shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Roth Capital set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Semtech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Semtech to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, communications, and high-end consumer applications; and a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.