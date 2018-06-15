Sensata Technologies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (ST)

Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 1,706 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,006% compared to the average volume of 81 call options.

Shares of Sensata Technologies opened at $53.82 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Sensata Technologies has a 52-week low of $40.79 and a 52-week high of $57.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.51.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $886.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.58.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey J. Cote sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $262,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $198,304.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,768.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter worth $183,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Finally, BB&T Corp purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $215,000.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding PLC would be operating as a holding company for Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. that develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment supplies pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, temperature sensors, and pressure switches.

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.