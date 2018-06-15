Sentry Investments Corp. Purchases Shares of 250,000 Lithium Americas Corp (LAC)

Sentry Investments Corp. acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas Corp (NYSE:LAC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LAC. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the first quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,031,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lithium Americas opened at $5.19 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 22.82, a current ratio of 23.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $487.98 million and a P/E ratio of -11.80. Lithium Americas Corp has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Lithium Americas had a negative net margin of 778.79% and a negative return on equity of 32.10%. The business had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million. research analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and the Lithium Nevada Project covering approximately 15,233 hectares of area located in northwestern Nevada.

