Sequential Brands Group (SQBG) Receiving Somewhat Negative Media Coverage, Study Shows

Shares of SQBG stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.86.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment's scoring:

Shares of SQBG stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.86. 122,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,704. Sequential Brands Group has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $4.08. The company has a market cap of $122.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The textile maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Sequential Brands Group had a negative net margin of 112.42% and a positive return on equity of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $38.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.20 million. analysts expect that Sequential Brands Group will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SQBG shares. ValuEngine lowered Sequential Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sequential Brands Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $2.00 target price on Sequential Brands Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Sequential Brands Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.80.

Sequential Brands Group Company Profile

Sequential Brands Group, Inc owns, promotes, markets, and licenses a portfolio of consumer brands in the United States and internationally. It offers products in the apparel, footwear, eyewear, fashion accessories, and home goods categories under the Jessica Simpson, AND1, Avia, GAIAM, Joe's Jeans, Ellen Tracy, Emeril Lagasse, William Rast, Heelys, Revo, Caribbean Joe, DVS, The Franklin Mint, Linens N Things, SPRI, Nevados, and FUL brand names; and food, wine, magazines, books, and other print and digital content categories under the Martha Stewart brand name.

