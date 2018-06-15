Sether (SETH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.88 Million

Sether (CURRENCY:SETH) traded up 10.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. During the last week, Sether has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. Sether has a total market cap of $3.88 million and $26,979.00 worth of Sether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sether token can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00003408 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sether alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008342 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003641 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00018697 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015281 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.58 or 0.00601769 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00236029 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00044667 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00093572 BTC.

Sether Token Profile

Sether’s launch date was December 4th, 2017. Sether’s total supply is 20,136,683 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,294,985 tokens. Sether’s official Twitter account is @setherplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sether’s official website is www.sether.io.

Sether Token Trading

Sether can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Sether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sether and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.