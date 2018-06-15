Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) Getting Somewhat Critical Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Press coverage about Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) has been trending somewhat negative recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Severn Bancorp earned a news impact score of -0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the bank an impact score of 46.7609144428434 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

NASDAQ:SVBI traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $8.05. 1,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,131. The firm has a market cap of $100.88 million, a P/E ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. Severn Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $8.20.

Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Severn Bancorp had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $8.85 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%.

Severn Bancorp Company Profile

Severn Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Severn Savings Bank, FSB that provides a range of personal and commercial banking products and services in Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

