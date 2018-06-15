Old National Bancorp (ONB) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,675 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huber Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $360,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 271,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,547,000 after buying an additional 31,959 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 429,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,267,000 after buying an additional 29,757 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $1,136,000. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Boenning Scattergood set a $20.00 target price on shares of Old National Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Hilliard Lyons lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Old National Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

ONB traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.70. 2,342,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,066. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.38 and a 12-month high of $19.00.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $170.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.43 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 8.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.27%.

In other Old National Bancorp news, Chairman Robert G. Jones sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total transaction of $855,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

