SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stake in VanEck Vectors Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:PLND)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in VanEck Vectors Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:PLND) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,942 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 4.15% of VanEck Vectors Poland ETF worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

VanEck Vectors Poland ETF opened at $16.91 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. VanEck Vectors Poland ETF has a 12 month low of $16.29 and a 12 month high of $21.80.

VanEck Vectors Poland ETF Profile

Market Vectors Poland ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Poland Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index consisting of at least 25 companies either headquartered in Poland or deriving at least 50% of their revenues from Poland. It invest in sectors, such as financials, energy, industrials, consumer staples, telecomm services, materials, consumer discretionary, utilities, information technology and healthcare.

