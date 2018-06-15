4,927 Shares in Amerisafe, Inc. (AMSF) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amerisafe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amerisafe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amerisafe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Amerisafe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amerisafe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $459,000.

Amerisafe opened at $60.65 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Amerisafe, Inc. has a one year low of $51.30 and a one year high of $67.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.83.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Amerisafe had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $94.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.52 million. equities analysts anticipate that Amerisafe, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. Amerisafe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

In other Amerisafe news, CEO G. Janelle Frost sold 685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $41,168.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,911 shares in the company, valued at $3,720,851.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Amerisafe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Amerisafe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. BidaskClub cut Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Amerisafe in a report on Thursday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amerisafe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.67.

Amerisafe Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company serves small to mid-sized employers involved in construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, oil and gas, and other industries through agencies.

