Community Health Systems (CYH) Stake Lessened by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,264 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Community Health Systems worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CYH. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 882.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 33,308 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,820,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,753,000 after purchasing an additional 174,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $5.00 price target on Community Health Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Community Health Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.87.

Community Health Systems traded up $0.13, reaching $4.41, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 4,694,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,784,095. Community Health Systems has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -19.76, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $508.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.60.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 36.38% and a negative net margin of 15.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. equities analysts predict that Community Health Systems will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

