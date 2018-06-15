Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,415 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Dril-Quip were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DRQ. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 7,024 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 309,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,787,000 after acquiring an additional 28,104 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dril-Quip in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,589,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 617,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,432,000 after acquiring an additional 250,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 116.4% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 216,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,322,000 after acquiring an additional 116,385 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, VP James C. Webster sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $87,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,396.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey J. Bird sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $43,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,413.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DRQ shares. ValuEngine cut Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Monday, March 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 price target on Dril-Quip and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a $49.00 target price on Dril-Quip and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.13.

Shares of Dril-Quip opened at $48.55 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.85 and a 12-month high of $56.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.92 and a beta of 0.80.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $99.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.84 million. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 24.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Dril-Quip Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

