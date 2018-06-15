Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.60 EPS

Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 8.40 ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 9 ($0.12) by GBX (0.60) (($0.01)), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Shaftesbury had a net margin of 351.94% and a return on equity of 15.53%.

SHB traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) on Friday, hitting GBX 936 ($12.46). The company had a trading volume of 1,782,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,936. Shaftesbury has a 1-year low of GBX 894.50 ($11.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,055 ($14.05).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 14th will be issued a GBX 8.30 ($0.11) dividend. This is a positive change from Shaftesbury’s previous dividend of $8.10. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SHB shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 970 ($12.91) target price on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Shaftesbury from GBX 880 ($11.72) to GBX 970 ($12.91) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Shaftesbury from GBX 890 ($11.85) to GBX 835 ($11.12) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Shaftesbury to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 810 ($10.78) to GBX 860 ($11.45) in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shaftesbury presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 993.10 ($13.22).

Shaftesbury Company Profile

We invest in real estate in London's West End, a location that has many unique features which bring prosperity, resilience and opportunity to the local economy. We focus on central locations close to a renowned concentration of world-class attractions which, together with unmatched shopping and leisure choices, attract huge numbers of domestic and overseas visitors.

