Peel Hunt Reaffirms Reduce Rating for Shaftesbury (SHB)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their reduce rating on shares of Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) in a research report report published on Tuesday, May 22nd.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SHB. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Shaftesbury to an underperform rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 810 ($10.78) to GBX 860 ($11.45) in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 890 ($11.85) to GBX 835 ($11.12) and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 970 ($12.91) price target on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 880 ($11.72) to GBX 970 ($12.91) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Shaftesbury has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 993.10 ($13.22).

Shaftesbury traded up GBX 4 ($0.05), hitting GBX 936 ($12.46), during trading hours on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 1,782,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,936. Shaftesbury has a 1-year low of GBX 894.50 ($11.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,055 ($14.05).

Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 8.40 ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 9 ($0.12) by GBX (0.60) (($0.01)). Shaftesbury had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 351.94%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 14th will be given a GBX 8.30 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Shaftesbury’s previous dividend of $8.10. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%.

About Shaftesbury

We invest in real estate in London's West End, a location that has many unique features which bring prosperity, resilience and opportunity to the local economy. We focus on central locations close to a renowned concentration of world-class attractions which, together with unmatched shopping and leisure choices, attract huge numbers of domestic and overseas visitors.

