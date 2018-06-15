Shamrock Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 562,416 iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Shamrock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 562,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,974,000. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 4.2% of Shamrock Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Shamrock Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Gold Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 206.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 9,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,660 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at $136,000.

iShares Gold Trust traded down $0.18, reaching $12.32, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,261,975. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

