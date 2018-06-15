Sharechain Price Down 20.6% Over Last Week (SSS)

Sharechain (CURRENCY:SSS) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. One Sharechain token can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Bit-Z. Sharechain has a total market cap of $2.75 million and $59,828.00 worth of Sharechain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sharechain has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.60 or 0.01497040 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008348 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000044 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003585 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006005 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008120 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015526 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00019998 BTC.

About Sharechain

Sharechain (SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Sharechain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,344,023,561 tokens. The official website for Sharechain is www.sharechain.org.

Sharechain Token Trading

Sharechain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharechain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sharechain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sharechain using one of the exchanges listed above.

