S&P Global Inc (SPGI) Position Decreased by Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lessened its holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for 1.0% of Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in S&P Global by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HAP Trading LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 21,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,668,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S&P Global opened at $207.29 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. S&P Global Inc has a 52-week low of $144.68 and a 52-week high of $208.98. The company has a market capitalization of $52.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.62.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 267.10% and a net margin of 25.72%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 29th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 29.03%.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.75, for a total value of $791,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,852,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.93, for a total value of $381,256.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,871,042.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,444 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,174 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $210.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.00.

S&P Global Inc provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

