Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Has $307,000 Position in WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC reduced its position in shares of WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Vicus Capital purchased a new position in WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, BB&T Investment Services Inc. increased its stake in WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund opened at $91.48 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund has a 1-year low of $83.50 and a 1-year high of $97.25.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund Profile

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

