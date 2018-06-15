Northern Trust Corp Has $358.25 Million Stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 913,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 19,799 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.98% of Sherwin-Williams worth $358,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $358,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 914,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $374,223,000 after acquiring an additional 26,623 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,019 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $604,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. Cleveland Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $457.00 price target on Sherwin-Williams and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $428.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $453.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.65.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams traded up $0.91, reaching $402.11, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 958,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,944. The company has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17. Sherwin-Williams Co has a one year low of $326.68 and a one year high of $435.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 48.06% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 18.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 17th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.11%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers primarily in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

