Shilling (SH) Market Cap Tops $55,310.00

Shilling (CURRENCY:SH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 15th. Shilling has a market capitalization of $55,310.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Shilling was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shilling coin can now be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Shilling has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DNotes (NOTE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00026178 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded up 227.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00001427 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00016356 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002957 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Shilling Profile

Shilling (SH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 17th, 2016. Shilling’s total supply is 7,095,600 coins. Shilling’s official website is digitalshilling.org. Shilling’s official Twitter account is @DigitalShilling.

Buying and Selling Shilling

Shilling can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shilling directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shilling should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shilling using one of the exchanges listed above.

