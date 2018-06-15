SHIN ETSU Chem/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SHIN ETSU Chem/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHECY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 24th.

According to Zacks, “Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. is engaged in the production and distribution of polyvinyl chloride and silicon wafers. The Company’s products include of polyvinyl chloride, silicones, rare earths, rare earth magnets, epoxy molding compounds, synthetic Quartz, semiconductor silicon and cellulose derivatives. Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get SHIN ETSU Chem/ADR alerts:

SHIN ETSU Chem/ADR traded down $1.02, hitting $23.45, during trading hours on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. 26,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,412. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.83. SHIN ETSU Chem/ADR has a 1-year low of $21.43 and a 1-year high of $30.90.

SHIN ETSU Chem/ADR Company Profile

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells polyvinyl chloride (PVC), semiconductor silicon wafers, silicones, and rare earth magnets worldwide. It offers PVC for use in window profiles, plastic greenhouses, siding materials, and electric lines coating materials, as well as PVC pipes and conduits; caustic soda for use in paper and pulp, soap and detergents, waste water treatment, and alumina; methanol; and chloromethane.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SHIN ETSU Chem/ADR (SHECY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SHIN ETSU Chem/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SHIN ETSU Chem/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.