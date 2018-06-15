Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Shopify (SHOP) a $140.00 Price Target

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) received a $140.00 target price from analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Tuesday, May 22nd. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 16.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SHOP. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $155.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.96.

Shares of Shopify traded up $0.50, reaching $168.44, during trading hours on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 841,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,777,632. The company has a quick ratio of 14.88, a current ratio of 14.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Shopify has a 1 year low of $83.16 and a 1 year high of $171.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -401.05 and a beta of 1.31.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $214.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.35 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Shopify will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 166.8% during the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,006,613 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $707,668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380,903 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion boosted its holdings in Shopify by 243.1% in the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,453,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $181,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,750 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,580,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,385,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $172,588,000 after acquiring an additional 377,766 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 897,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,644,000 after purchasing an additional 363,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

