Show (CRYPTO:SHOW) Market Cap Reaches $0.00

Show (CURRENCY:SHOW) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. In the last seven days, Show has traded down 32.2% against the dollar. Show has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $804,374.00 worth of Show was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Show token can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx and BigONE.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00139980 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00045332 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00006097 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00014437 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008666 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00006117 BTC.

ION (ION) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00013590 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000525 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000515 BTC.

About Show

Show uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. Show’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Show’s official Twitter account is @show_coin. Show’s official website is www.show.one.

Show Token Trading

Show can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and BigONE. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Show directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Show should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Show using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

