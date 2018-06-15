SunTrust Banks Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Shutterfly (SFLY)

Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at SunTrust Banks in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 5th. They presently have a $111.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price points to a potential upside of 16.22% from the stock’s previous close. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Shutterfly’s Q2 2018 earnings at ($1.63) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at ($1.97) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $5.97 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.19 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.74 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SFLY. Goldman Sachs Group raised Shutterfly from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Shutterfly from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised Shutterfly from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised Shutterfly from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Shutterfly to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Shutterfly presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.33.

Get Shutterfly alerts:

NASDAQ:SFLY opened at $95.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 79.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Shutterfly has a fifty-two week low of $39.76 and a fifty-two week high of $100.34.

Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.22. Shutterfly had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $199.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.84) EPS. Shutterfly’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Shutterfly will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael W. Pope sold 22,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.74, for a total value of $2,130,701.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,701.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO John Boris sold 3,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $265,731.86. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,834 shares of company stock worth $9,188,744. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFLY. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shutterfly in the first quarter worth $187,000. Buckhead Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shutterfly in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shutterfly in the first quarter worth $207,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Shutterfly in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Shutterfly in the first quarter worth $227,000.

Shutterfly Company Profile

Shutterfly, Inc manufactures and retails personalized products and services primarily in the United States, Canada, and the European Community. The company operates through Consumer and Shutterfly Business Solutions segments. It offers a range of personalized photo-based products and services that enable consumers to upload, edit, enhance, organize, find, share, create, print, and preserve their memories.

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterfly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterfly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.