Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBGL) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBGL) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Sibanye Gold earned a news sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the basic materials company an impact score of 47.1548756618434 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Sibanye Gold traded down $0.01, hitting $2.62, on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 414,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,799,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Sibanye Gold has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $6.89. The firm has a market cap of $630.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.25.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SBGL shares. ValuEngine cut Sibanye Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised Sibanye Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Sibanye Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Sibanye Gold Company Profile

Sibanye Gold Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and the United States. The company operates through PGM; and Gold and Uranium divisions. It owns and operates gold, and platinum group metals (PGM), including platinum, palladium, and rhodium operations and projects, as well as produces by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

