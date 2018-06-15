Siemens Healthineers (SHL) PT Set at €36.50 by HSBC

HSBC set a €36.50 ($42.44) price objective on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research note published on Friday, June 1st. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SHL. Independent Research set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Citigroup set a €38.50 ($44.77) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €35.51 ($41.29).

ETR SHL traded up €0.33 ($0.38) during trading on Friday, hitting €36.21 ($42.10). The company had a trading volume of 3,696,328 shares.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound products and services.

