Sierra Wireless (SW) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at National Bank Financial

Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 31st. They presently have a C$22.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$32.00. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.29% from the company’s current price.

Sierra Wireless opened at C$21.30 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. Sierra Wireless has a 1-year low of C$19.06 and a 1-year high of C$40.31.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$236.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$232.68 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.30%.

In other Sierra Wireless news, Director Kent Paul Thexton sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.09, for a total transaction of C$28,008.17. Also, Director Jason W. Cohenour sold 5,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.64, for a total value of C$99,630.72. Insiders have sold a total of 32,190 shares of company stock worth $584,304 in the last quarter.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in building the Internet of Things (IoT) with intelligent wireless solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Cloud and Connectivity Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.